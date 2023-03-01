‘The Mandalorian’ director Rick Famuyiwa drops major hints about season 3

The Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa dropped major hints about upcoming season 3 of the Disney+ series at the premiere on Monday.
Famuyiwa, 49, teased that all those seeds that were planted will finally “culminate” in Season 3.
“I feel there’s the storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this, leading us to the third season,” he said.
"I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted, that are growing and are culminating in this season. I feel like that’s part of the feeling [and] the sense of things culminating. It really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there’s lots of stories to tell. I think that’s the feeling that I have, is that you feel like you’ve been on a journey with these characters and that journey is coming to a head this season" he added.
The Mandalorian is a Disney+ series, starring Pedro Pascal in the leading role. The first season of the series was debuted in 2019.
Season 3 of the series premiered on March 1, 2023.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly told to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January just days after the...
Tom Cruise shared how his mom reacted on one of his terrifying stunt in 'Mission Impossible'
Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis lauded as she works with dementia specialist to help actor
Shakira hits out at Gerard Pique’s flame Clara Chia Marti over alleged cheating scandal
Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films
Several celebrities including Elton John, Adele, Spice Girls have allegedly refused to perform at King Charles'...