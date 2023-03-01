Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson to speak of Harry, Meghan in new interview?

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson is set to appear on Kelly Clarkson's chat show later this week, where she could be questioned about disgruntled royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of York will promote her new novel, A Most Intriguing Lady, which will be published next week. The Duke has also appeared in some tv shows before releasing his tell-all book in January.

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom will also be making an appearance at New York's 92nd Street Y cultural centre on March 6, where she is expected to spill the beans about her time in the royal family.

The 63-year-old will also be crossing to the east coast for her talk in NYC in near future, where she will reportedly be "talking about her relationship with the late Queen and answer a few questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle."

Ferguson's new novel is also said to draw on some of the Duchess's own experiences in the Firm.