King Charles decides to use his power against disgruntled royals

King Charles III has decided to teach lesson to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle as the monarch wants no more drama from the couple who have relocated to the US after quitting the royal jobs.

The new British monarch - who would officially be crowned alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla on May 6 - has made his mind to use his power against those who persistently attacking the Firm for their personal gains.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been warned by the 74-year-old King that their any new adventure or attack against the monarchy or the royal family would be retaliated with full force," an insider has claimed.



There are also reports that the California-based couple are being evicted from their home on the British royal family's Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base.

Meghan and Harry were reportedly told to vacate the property in January just days after the publication of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare".

There are also reports the the cottage has now been offered to the disgraced royal, Prince Andrew.

King Charles has decided to swing his sword to slim down the monarchy. He, according to the insider, could also reveal his policy about the non-working royals ahead of his historic event.