Meghan Markle, Prince Harry react to King Charles decision over Frogmore Cottage

King Charles has reportedly left Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ‘stunned’ with his decision to evict the royal couple from Frogmore Cottage.
Meghan and Harry’s close friend and biographer Omid Scobie, in an article for Yahoo titled “A cruel punishment: The inside story of King Charles's eviction of Harry and Meghan”, has revealed the reaction of the California-based royal couple over the decision.
Scobie writes, "It's news, sources tell me, that has left Harry and Meghan stunned, and at least two members of the Royal Family 'appalled'."
The author of Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, quoting a source further wrote, the couple have been given until the summer, after the Coronation, to remove their belongings after initially being told they would just be given two weeks.
Frogmore Cottage, which they refurbished at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million), had been a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.
It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother, reports in the The Sun and Daily Telegraph said, according to AFP.
Harry and Meghan were reportedly told to vacate the property in January just days after the publication of the Prince´s tell-all memoir "Spare".
King Charles took up his first Service appointment in 1969 as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales
Gina Carano portrayal of Cara Dune became instant hit in 'The Mandalorian'
David Beckham fears Victoria's controlling nature would draw Cruz Beckham away from the family, source
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly told to vacate Frogmore Cottage in January
Amazon chief is unperturbed that the new 'Lord of the Rings films would dent the 'Rings of Power' popularity
Meghan Markle felt she was ‘constantly compared’ and treated worse than Kate Middleton