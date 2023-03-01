Netflix 'Stranger Things' stage play 'The First Shadow' gears to hit theatres this year

Stranger Things stage play The First Shadow is gearing up to hit the theatres in London this year.

Netflix announced on Tuesday that Stranger Things: The First Shadow, which is a stage play spinoff of the wildly popular sci-fi series, will have its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre later this year.

The play, which is based on the "mythology" of the Netflix show, is also written by Stranger Things writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry from an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Trefry.

According to the original synopsis "Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob Newby’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach"

It further continues, "brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the ‘Stranger Things’ story – and may hold the key to the end.”

Tickets for the stage show, which is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, are expected to go on sale this spring.

"We are beyond excited about ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow,'" the Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

"Collaborating with the brilliant Stephen Daldry has been nothing short of inspiring, and Kate Trefry has written a play that is at turns surprising, scary and heartfelt."

"You will meet endearing new characters, as well as very familiar ones, on a journey into the past that sets the groundwork for the future of ‘Stranger Things.’ We’re dying to tell you more about the story but won’t — it’s more fun to discover it for yourself. Can’t wait to see you nerds in London!"



