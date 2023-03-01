King Charles shares first post amid reports of Meghan Markle, Harry’s eviction from Frogmore Cottage

King Charles has shared his first social media post amid report Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are being evicted from their home on the royal family´s Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base.



According to AFP, Frogmore Cottage, which they refurbished at a reported cost of £2.4 million ($2.9 million), had been a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

It has now been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III´s disgraced brother, reports in the The Sun and Daily Telegraph said.

Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were reportedly told to vacate the property in January just days after the publication of the prince´s tell-all memoir "Spare".

Amid these reports, Buckingham Palace, on behalf of the King, shared the monarch’s message to wish the followers a very happy St. Davids Day.



King Charles message reads: “To all our followers celebrating in Wales and around the world – wishing you a very happy #StDavidsDay!.”



