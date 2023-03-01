Prince William, Kate Middleton in 'happy' place, 'having another baby still on the cards'

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are still positive about expanding their family of five as the couple may try to have another kid sooner.



A source told Closer Magazine that the recent appearance of the Prince and Princes of Wales at the 2023 Baftas showed that they have come out “stronger” as a couple amid family drama.

“Kate and William are in such a happy place at the moment. They’ve bonded enormously through all of the challenges of the past year or so and have come out stronger than ever as a couple,” the insider said.

“Having another child is still on the cards, since they’d both love to add to the family and feel confident they’d cope just fine with another little one, if Kate’s blessed enough to fall pregnant again. “

However, the source added that “there’s a feeling among their circle” that “it’s now or never” for the couple “if they’re to make good on this.”

“They are leaning very much towards giving it a try, as they’ve always dreamed of being a family of six and the children would be absolutely overjoyed to welcome a baby brother or sister,” the source shared.

“That has definitely helped to sway them. Plus Kate’s age is a consideration of course, even though she’s in fantastic health,” the source added.

Since Prince Harry released his memoir Spare and then his bombshell docuseries with Meghan Markle for Netflix, William and Kate were caught up in the controversies but their recent public outings have hinted that they are closer than ever.

“They’ll set aside more couple time and William’s keen to arrange date nights and trips away – just the two of them and not involving the kids – so they can spend quality time together,” said the source.

“Kate’s glowing and more loved-up than ever. Both William and Kate are keen to build on the wonderful spark they’ve got going on romantically.”