Meghan Markle refused to be ‘second-rate princess’ unlike Kate Middleton

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly hated being a ‘second rate’ royal during her time within the Royal Family.



This revelation has been brought to light in Tom Quinn’s explosive tell-all Gilded Youth.

The book features admissions by royal aides who have shed light on Meghan Markle’s struggles inside the Firm.



According to a report by The Mirror, “She hated the constraints and the rules; she hated being a second-rate princess — second to Katherine Middleton, I mean.”

“Most of all she hated the fact that she had to do what she was told and go where she was told in the endless and to a large extend pointless royal round.”

The Duchess of Sussex also felt like she was being treated in a “slightly condescending way” compared to Kate Middleton, despite not being a blood royal either.

The excerpt also went on to note how, the absence of “messianic tendencies” which Meghan Markle reportedly harbored, helped Kate manage the institution better.

“The thing to remember is that there is no limit to Meghan’s ambition, and like most fiercely ambitious people, she never thinks, ‘Have I got this wrong? Am I overreacting?’”

“But it remains true that she is a lovely person so long as she is never crossed. For a weak boy unsure of himself like Harry, she is perfect because her absolute certainty makes him feel safe.”