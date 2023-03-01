King Charles ‘hit the hardest’ by Prince Harry ‘Not sure what he wanted to achieve’

King Charles has reportedly been the ‘hardest’ by Prince Harry’s revelations.
Royal author and biographer Gill Knappett made these admissions.
The author even went as far as to accuse the Duke of ‘hitting his old father’ the hardest with his accusations.
“All I can say is, he’s been hit hard, beyond hard, in fact — as any father would be,” she warned according to a report by Express UK.
“I just think it's a very sad private family matter that has become so public, and I'm really not sure what it was supposed to achieve” she also added before concluding.
This warning comes amid reports that Prince Harry is planning to add another page of revelation to the hardback version of his memoir Spare.
