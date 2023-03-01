Gina Carano exit impacts 'The Mandalorian': showrunners

Gina Carino's departure from The Mandalorian has affected the show as her character was a big part of the story, revealed show's execs Dave Filoni and Rick Famuyiwa.

During an interview with Deadline, the Famuyiwa said, "Cara was a big part and continues as a character to be part of the world. It had to be addressed in the creative, and [Jon Favreau] took the time to think about that.



"It was something that was discussed as we knew it was going to have an impact on the show, but at the same time, what has been at the heart of the show are the two characters — Din Djarin and Grogu — so ultimately, it felt like a servicing of that, and around the Mandalorians."

The 40-year-old Dune portrayal was popular with Star Wars fans. The actor was also reportedly roped in the Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic spinoff series.

However, the Deadpool actor's popularity slumped after airing seemingly problematic views.

Immense public backlash from the Carano public posts stemmed her removal from the show. While the United Talent Agency also dropped her.

"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future," said a Lucasfilm representative.



"Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."