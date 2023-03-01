Camilla has staff ‘keeping tabs’ on Kate Middleton’s moves

File Footage

Camilla has reportedly become ‘heavily invested’ in keeping tabs on Kate Middleton’s schedule.



This insight has been brought to light by an inside source close to Star magazine.

Per their findings, “Camilla has gone from helping Kate adjust to being a royal to meddling in her life.”



“She wants to be looped in on official emails and included in their Zoom calls with royal aides.”

“She’s even had quiet words with Kate’s staff regarding keeping her in the loop about her and William’s schedules.”