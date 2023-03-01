Prince Harry to ‘stir talk royal backlash’ with ‘at least one new chapter’

Prince Harry is rumored to be planning the release of ‘at least’ one more chapter, if not more for his memoir Spare.
These admissions have been made by an inside source close to Page Six.
Per their findings, “Prince Harry is already planning to add at least one new chapter…to the paperback version…out later this year or early next, when the hardcover sales have ended.”
“Readers are eager to know (Harry and Meghan’s) feelings about the royal backlash they have suffered after the airing of their Netflix doc and the publication of Spare.”
