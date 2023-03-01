Prince Harry can offer ‘nothing but secrets’ of those that ‘once trusted him’

File Footaegg

Prince Harry’s been warned about the dwindling nature of his ‘only quality’ which has allowed him to boost sales, till now.



These claims have been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.

Her claims have come in a new piece for the News.com.au.

There, Ms Elser warned, “The catch-22 for the Duke and Duchess is that they only have one valuable commodity to sell – their willingness to throw open the doors on royal life and to dish the dirt with glee abandon – however the more they do exactly that, the less fascinating it is to hear them yammer on about family fallings out, and therefore the less their revelations are worth.”



Before signing off she even pointed out the glass ceiling and warned that they’re currently “trapped in a world of diminishing returns, at their own hands.”