Prince Harry can offer ‘nothing but secrets’ of those that ‘once trusted him’

Prince Harry’s been warned about the dwindling nature of his ‘only quality’ which has allowed him to boost sales, till now.
These claims have been made by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.
Her claims have come in a new piece for the News.com.au.
There, Ms Elser warned, “The catch-22 for the Duke and Duchess is that they only have one valuable commodity to sell – their willingness to throw open the doors on royal life and to dish the dirt with glee abandon – however the more they do exactly that, the less fascinating it is to hear them yammer on about family fallings out, and therefore the less their revelations are worth.”
Before signing off she even pointed out the glass ceiling and warned that they’re currently “trapped in a world of diminishing returns, at their own hands.”
Shakira hits out at Gerard Pique’s flame Clara Chia Marti over alleged cheating scandal
Rajatava Dutta thinks Akshay Kumar is ‘courageous’ to admit failure of his films
Several celebrities including Elton John, Adele, Spice Girls have allegedly refused to perform at King Charles'...
Paris Hilton ‘forever grateful’ of longtime friend Kim Kardashian for her help during surrogacy, insider
King Charles took up his first Service appointment in 1969 as Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Regiment of Wales
Gina Carano portrayal of Cara Dune became instant hit in 'The Mandalorian'