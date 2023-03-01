Prince William knows Prince Harry’s ‘path of destruction’ is ‘one way road’

File Footage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly sure that there is ‘absolutely no negotiating’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



These warnings have been issued by royal commentator Dan Wootton.

There, he told Sky News Australia host Peta Credlin that there’s “zero chance” for Prince Harry to expect an apology.



He was even quoted saying, “William and Kate have long realised … there’s no negotiating with Harry and Meghan – they are on a mission of destruction.”

“Finally over the weekend, a sign that perhaps that the King is actually getting the b*** to say 'no, we're not going to apologise to you'.”

“If you want to come to the Coronation fine, but if you are going to use it as some sort of tool for emotional blackmail, to negotiate a better deal for yourselves, then go to hell.”