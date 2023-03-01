Meghan Markle worried Archie, Lilibet are ‘children of royals in exile’

File Footage

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to ‘rescue’ Archie and Lilibet from the title of ‘royals in exile’.



According to Author Tom Quinn, the claims have been made by an old friend of the Sussexes.

They believe, “Meghan and to a lesser extent Harry will focus all their energies on the next generation—their lives are now fixed.”

Per Newsweek, “They are the royal couple who gradually fade out of the public's consciousness, but Meghan will send both children to the best schools money can buy and she will be determined that they achieve a great deal in adult life despite the huge difficulties of being the children of royals in exile.”

Especially since “American freedom to do and say what you like and go where you like” is something they wouldn’t have had in the UK, a former adviser warned Mr Quinn.

