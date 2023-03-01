Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani, Dharmendra's homes in grave danger after bomb threats

An unidentified person called the Nagpur Police Control Room threatening to blow up Big b, Dharmendra and Mukhesh's house

Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra and Mukesh Ambani’s homes get bomb threats from an unknown person.

According to the sources, an unidentified person made a phone call to the Nagpur Police control room and threatened to blow up the houses of the aforementioned people. The Nagpur Police informed about the threat call to the Mumbai police instantly.

Mumbai police immediately got into action and carried out search operations at Big B, Mukesh and Dharmendra’s house. The bomb squad was also called upon during the operation.

Nothing was found at their homes or in the neighbourhood, reports PinkVilla.

The personalities who received this threat are amongst the most loved people in India. Starting from Amitabh; he is one of those actors who give a small appearance every Sunday from his house to the fans gathered around his bungalow. They all wait to see just a glimpse of the veteran.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra is also a legendary actor. He is known to be the hit romantic hero of the 1960s era. On the other hand, Ambani is an Indian billionaire businessman.

Fans are left in shock to hear about the threat call.