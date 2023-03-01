King Charles deals a blow to Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been evicted from their Frogmore Cottage in the UK, according to The Sun.

The report came days after it was reported that the King plans to evict brother Prince Andrew.

The Sun reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now making arrangements to have the remaining belongings they’d left behind in the UK shipped to their new home in California.

The publication reported that King Charles has reportedly suggested his brother, the disgraced Prince Andrew, move into the five-bedroom Windsor house instead.

The action against Meghan and Harry has reportedly been taken over the Duke's book titled Spare.

Harry hurled some serious allegations against the members of the British royal family in his memoir.

The Sun reported that Harry is so far “resisting” the offer to downgrade from his nearby Royal Lodge mansion.