Prince Harry waited for 'worst case' as Meghan Markle talked about love

Prince Harry was moved after Meghan Markle confessed her love to him.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex admits he was prepared for the worst case scenario as he spoke to Meghan about his feelings.
Harry pens: “She’d said it back, the actual words, I love you, and it hadn’t been inevitable, it hadn’t been a formality. Part of me, I couldn’t deny, had been braced for the worst case. Haz, I’m sorry but I just don’t know if I can do this…”
Harry admits: “Part of me feared she’d bolt. Go back to Toronto, change her number. Heed the advice of her girlfriends. Is anyone worth this? Part of me thought she’d be smart to do so.”
