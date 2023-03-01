Prince Harry told William Princess Diana made him meet Meghan Markle

Prince Harry admits he and Prince William have witnessed the presence of Princess Diana

The Duke of Sussex notes how in a conversation his elder brother said he believed the former Princess of Wales was guiding him.

Harry pens about William in memoir ‘Spare’: “He said something extraordinary. He said he thought Mummy was here. Meaning…among us. Yes, me too, Willy. I think she’s been in my life, Harold. Guiding me. Setting things up for me. I think she’s helped me start a family.”

William then continued: “I feel as though she’s helping you now too. I nodded. Totally agree. I feel as though she helped me find Meg. M Willy took a step back. He looked concerned. That seemed to be taking things a bit far. Well, now, Harold, I’m not sure about that. I wouldn’t say THAT!”