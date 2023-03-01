Kate Middleton leaves Prince William red-faced as she thrashes him in new competition

Prince William and Kate Middleton amazed onlookers as they attended a spin class during their visit to the Aberavon Leisure & Fitness Centre in South Wales on Tuesday, reigniting sporting rivalry by taking part in a competition.

Prince and Princess of Wales raced each other for an intense 45-second session on the bikes, leaving William red-faced as she won the interesting competition even though she's wearing heels.

Kate- who was in high-neck white jumper, a midi patterned skirt and heels - was all smiles after beating her husband. William, who was in more comfortable clothes, appeared glade over her wife's victory against him.

William, during the tough contest, was heard shouting, "Oh God" while he kept on cycling.



At the end of the race, the two were asked how they were feeling, with William quipping as he was catching his breath: "I'll talk to you in a minute!"

Kate was crowned the winner of the "Tour de Aberavon", and even given a tiny golden cup, which she received with glee and lifted in the air as her husband had to clap his hands tp praise her sweets wife on victory.