Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be ‘ornamental’ as Camilla’s family ‘steals limelight’ at Coronation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to watch as Camilla’s family ‘steal the limelight’ during King Charles’ Coronation on May 6th, 2023.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser expressed in her news.com.au column that both Harry and Meghan are in for a difficult time if they were to arrive at the Coronation.

“Harry might be the King’s son and fifth in line to the throne but now, having turned his litany of family grievances into a highly lucrative one-man cottage industry, on coronation day he looks set to play much the same role as one of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s artfully perched chapeaus – ornamental and nothing more.”

She further added, “The Sussexes will now have to watch on as Camilla’s family steal the limelight, a nation’s hearts and millions if not billions of clicks and likes.”

The comments come after it was reported by The Sunday Times that Camilla’s five teenage grandchildren are to have prominent roles in the coronation.



Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently surrounded by rumours of their possible attendance at the ceremony.

However, reports suggest Prince Harry will not even consider coming to the coronation before he receives a private apology from his father, the King, and brother, Prince William.

The speculation is followed by the release of duke’ explosive memoir, Spare which came a month after the Sussexes’ bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which chronicled their experience with the royal family and their decision of step down as senior working member of the royal family.