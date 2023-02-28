Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s reception by British public expected to be ‘arctic’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not be getting a warm welcome if they were to arrive to King Charles’ Coronation on May 6th, 2023.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently surrounded by rumours of their possible attendance at the event following the release of duke’ explosive memoir, Spare.

The memoir came a month after the Sussexes’ bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, which chronicled their experience with the royal family and their decision of step down as senior working member of the royal family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser penned in her news.com.au column that both Harry and Meghan are in for a difficult time, and not just from the Royal Family but Brits as well, via Express UK.

“Harry might be the King’s son and fifth in line to the throne but now, having turned his litany of family grievances into a highly lucrative one-man cottage industry, on coronation day he looks set to play much the same role as one of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s artfully perched chapeaus – ornamental and nothing more.”

She continued, “Now, with this latest news, the Duke faces only an arctic reception by his family, an arctic reception by Fleet Street and an arctic reception by a British people about as keen on he and Meghan as tray of flaccid vegan sausage rolls.”

Elser’s comments come following Meghan and Harry being parodied in hit animated sitcom, South Park.

Following the mocking of the couple, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams believes the Sussexes are becoming “figures of fun.”