Prince Harry said he sounded 'stuck' to therapist after 1997 tragedy

Prince Harry talks about an eye-opening conversation with his therapist.
Writing in his memoir 'Spare', the Duke of Sussex notes how he was 'stuck' and conflicted in his feelings with his mother.
This conversation came as Harry's then-girlfriend, Meghan Markle, was being scrutinised by the media.
Harry pens: "She said that, no matter how valid my complaints, I also sounded stuck. Granted, Meg and I were living through an ordeal, but the Harry who’d snapped at Meg with such anger wasn’t this Harry, the reasonable Harry, lying on this sofa and laying out his case."
He added: "That was twelve-year-old Harry, traumatized Harry. What you’re going through right now is reminiscent of 1997, Harry, but I also fear that part of you is trapped in 1997."
Mark Wahlberg's past hate crimes record sparked fury among 2023 SAG Awards viewers
Arnold Schwarzenegger starrer Netflix series 'Fubar' has released its first teaser
Prince Harry has been advised to repair his fractured relationship with the palace
The idol admits he's been thinking of enlisting for a while
Victoria Beckham captioned the picture, 'We love you so much @cruzbeckham'
Fans think the rapper deserves a full album instead