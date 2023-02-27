Prince Harry feels offended by King Charles?

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are getting a much rougher trot than first thought if they go to King Charles’ coronation as the five grandchildren from Camilla, Queen Consort’s first marriage will make their debut in the global spotlight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to b upset with King Charles' latest snub. The couple have warned that they could face humiliation they attend Charles and Camilla’s coronation.

Queen Camilla has decided that her five grandchildren, the kids of her son Tom and daughter Laura, will play a starring, official role in her and husband King Charles’ fast-approaching coronation, according to the Sunday Times.



Lola Parker Bowles, age 15; Freddy Parker Bowles, 13; Eliza Lopes, 15; and twins Louis and Gus Lopes, 13, will be at their grandmother’s side for the most sacred part of the May 6 coronation ceremony.

The teens will hold a canopy over Camilla’s head as she is anointed with holy oil — a role previously performed by duchesses, titled members of the British aristocracy.

Archie and Lilibet's parents look set to play a minuscule role in the coronation if they go at all. The Sussexes have warned that they will have to watch on as Camilla’s family steal the limelight, a nation’s hearts and millions if not billions of clicks and likes.

Previously, it was reported that King Charles has done away with the part of the ceremony where the Dukes traditionally pay homage to the monarch. The monarch is excising his son and brother Prince Andrew from having anything officially to do with proceedings.