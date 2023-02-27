Prince Harry wants an apology from his father King Charles III?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have received massive backlash for their stance against the royal family, reportedly have no good feelings about King Charles III as the couple reportedly want an apology from the monarch, who's set to be officially crowned in May.

The Duke of Sussex has been blasted by GB News host Mark Dolan following reports that Harry wants an apology from his father before accepting the invitation to attend the Coronation.

The journalist savaged Meghan's hubby for playing the victim card and urged him to correct his way, saying: "The world's least happy millionaire, the ginger whinger of Windsor himself, Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology if he's going to attend the King’s coronation in May."

He even questioned if Meghan's hubby will apologise to the palace for the multi-million-dollar book deal he shared which exposed the royal family's "secrets".

"Will he apologise for the undoubted stress and anxiety suffered by our late, great Queen Elizabeth II when news emerged when she was alive that he was going to write a tell-all book about a family and a monarchy to which Elizabeth devoted her entire life?"

The Duke of Sussex has been advised to make mends with the royal family instead of widening the gape between him and the Firm with his illogical demands to make his bosses, who are alleged paying the couple for their stunts against the palace, happy.