K-pop band NMIXX unveil colorful new teaser for upcoming album

The trailer teases their comeback's unique concept

K-pop band NMIXX have released an album trailer called Secret of Sweet Oasis for their new comeback Expérgo. In the trailer, group member Haewon makes the transformation into an announcer.

She goes on to talk about the world’s most famous candy store and the strange things that are going on there. Fans grew more excited when watching the trailer as the scene transformed to that of their debut music video O.O. Their comeback is set to drop on March 20th. They also released a stunning motion poster to tease the album.





Their last comeback was called Entwurf with the title track Dice. The song recently crossed 70 million streams on Spotify. The comeback had a significantly better reception than their debut album, which was released to accusations of plagiarism. The group also received criticism for their unique sound that is a part of their own genre called Mixx Pop.