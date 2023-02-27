Shamita Shetty talks about her future plans, says 'my potential isn't utilized yet'

Shamita Shetty talks about how she has not ‘fully explored her talent’

Shamita Shetty in a recent interview talks about her future plans and revealed that her potential isn't really utilized to the fullest yet.

She talked about her plans, she said, “There isn’t that much coming my way. I’m hoping that after my last film, The Tenant, it changes, and I don’t need to wait for another two years for a project of mine.”

She further added, “I’m now hoping that people see some talent in me and give me something nice in the future, because I am very greedy for more work. As an artist, I feel I haven’t explored my talent enough. There is so much that I would like to do.”

Discussing her career, she said, “I have been around for around 20 years. My first release was in 2000. It has not been an easy journey. Sometimes it’s not just about the money, it’s also for an artist as an artist has to be able to express her creativity. So, it’s been very frustrating for me to not be able to do that enough. Because I’ve barely had any film releases.”

Concluding, she said, “I believe in myself and in my talent. I have hope. If I didn’t have hope, I wouldn’t keep going. Every time I’m given a project, I start working on it on the character. With every film, I’ve learned how much I love performing. It’s a different high for me.”