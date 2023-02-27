Meghan Markle, Prince Harry revealed dating ‘challenges’

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry began dating in the summer of 2016 after being set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.



According to reports, the couple kept their relationship private for several months before it was officially confirmed in November 2016.

They announced their engagement in November 2017 and were married in a lavish ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018.

During their initial days of romance, Meghan and Harry had to make things work from across the Atlantic, and across two time zones.

In an interview with BBC after their engagement, the Duchess of Sussex had admitted it was challenging, however, they always managed to make it work.

Meghan had said: “It was just a choice. Right? I think that very early on when we realised we were going to commit to each other, we knew we had to invest the time and the energy and whatever it took to make that happen. So yes, with the filming schedule, it was not the easiest (laughs) because it of course included a lot of travel back and forth."

In the same interview, Prince Harry then joked that Meghan had no idea what time zone she was in during the duration of the time they were dating, which Meghan laughingly agreed was correct.

The Mirror, quoted Harry as saying, "Coming over here four days or a week, and then going back and straight into filming the next day, 4am wake up calls on a Monday, straight into set..."