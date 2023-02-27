Kate Middleton, Prince William want a major role for Prince George in King Charles coronation?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly planning for a major role for their eldest son Prince George at King Charles coronation in May.



King Charles, William, Queen Consort Camilla and Kate are expected to discuss the matter in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Times, per Daily Mail, King Charles, who will be officially crowned on May 6, and the Queen Consort will sit down with the Prince and Princess of Wales in the coming weeks to discuss George's involvement in the coronation.

The sources told the publication, Kate Middleton and Prince William are both keen for their eldest son George to be involved in an official capacity.

The Daily Mail report, quoting the Telegraph, reported the royal couple are 'mulling over' whether Prince George will have a role in the coronation.

They are considering how Prince George will play a role in the historic event.

Meanwhile, the same report, citing royal sources, says Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend the coronation as spectators.