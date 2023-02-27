Prince Harry adamant on ‘private apology’ from King Charles, Prince William before coronation

Prince Harry will not even consider coming to King Charles’ coronation before he receives a private apology from his father and brother, Prince William.
Daily Star detailed that one insider believes the Prince of Wales and his father have “no intention of saying sorry.”
According to royal expert Tom Bower, “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.”
That “toxic” atmosphere may be a breaking point for the Duke, who has previously said “the ball is in their court” regarding a potential reunion.
A source believed to be a family friend has claimed the Prince of Wales has “no intention” of apologising.
The insider said, “I hear that William has no intention whatsoever of apologising and remains incandescent, especially around the way his wife, the Princess of Wales, has been treated.”
It’s is uncertain whether the Sussexes will be attending the coronation since royal expert, Omid Scobie, shared that the couple has “yet to be invited.”
Prince Harry revealed the strained relationship he shared with his elder brother Prince William in his memoir
