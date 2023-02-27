Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s marriage ‘in jeopardy’: ‘Too much honesty’

File Footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly growing ‘very concerned’ about the longevity of their brand, after Prince Harry’s admissions about forbite and rivalry.



This news has been brought to light by an inside source close to In Touch Weekly.

According to the insider in question, “She’s always supportive of him, but behind closed doors, the backlash from the book has caused some tension. Meghan’s worst fear is that Harry’s loose lips could blow up everything they’ve worked so hard to achieve in California and tarnish their brand.”



“She encouraged him to write about his journey because she thought it would help him process his emotions from losing his mother and all that he went through at the hands of the monarchy. She also wanted him to tell their love story, of course.”

This comes amid reports that some of Prince Harry caught Meghan Markle off guard, especially in light of the fact that “She gets blamed every time Harry goes against the royals, no matter how often he insists he makes his own decisions. It’s no different with the book.”