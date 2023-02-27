 
Monday February 27, 2023
Prince Harry ‘really wishes he’d never’ bashed three-kid families

Prince Harry is reportedly dreading having to go back on his word about two-kid families

By Web Desk
February 27, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly regrets ever talking about wanting ‘just two kids’ amid reports that Meghan Markle is pregnant.

Insights into the couple’s family life has been brought to light by an inside source close to Heat UK.

Per the source, “They know they’ll be judged harshly if they go back on their word and give ammunition to the critics who call them hypocrites."

While, "At the time, they were deadly serious about sticking to two kids for the sake of the planet," its true that "things change."

However, at the same time,  "Harry [still] really wishes he’d never made that promise.”