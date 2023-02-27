Ke Huy Quan gives ‘emotional’ speech accepting win as first Asian actor at SAG Awards

Ke Huy Quan achieved another milestone by making history as a Screen Actors Guild Award 2023 winner on Sunday, February 26th, 2023.

Quan, 51, was awarded outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of Waymond Wang in Everything Everywhere All at Once, multiple media outlets reported.

The actor is now the first Asian male to win a SAG award for acting in a film.

“Thank you, thank you so much! This is a really emotional moment for me,” Quan said in his speech.

Quan got tearful as he continued, “Recently, I was told that if I would win tonight, I would become the very first Asian actor to win in this category. When I heard this, I quickly realised that this moment no longer belongs to just me. It also belongs to everyone who has asked for change.

“When I stepped away from acting, it’s because there were so few opportunities, and now tonight here we are, celebrating. The landscape looks so different now than before. Thank you to everyone who contributed to these changes. Thank you so much to SAG-AFTRA for this truly, truly prestigious honour.”

He went on to recognise his fellow castmates and fellow Asian nominees.

“Thank you to Michelle Yeoh — Michelle, I’m so glad that when we both started our careers in 1984, that one day we would both meet on the big screen. Love you Michelle. Thank you to Jamie Lee Curtis and our entire cast.”

He then concluded with a message to everyone watching from home. “And lastly, to all those at home who are watching or struggling and waiting to be seen, please keep on going because the spotlight will one day find you. Thank you everyone for rooting for me, I will be rooting for you. Thank you, thank you, thank you!”

Quan’s win is the latest in an awards season sweep for the former child star, who also won at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards and 2023 Critics Choice Awards for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. He’s also nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards, via People Magazine.