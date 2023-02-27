Prince Harry says Meghan Markle had 'panic attacks' due to media

Prince Harry reveals girlfriend Meghan Markle was mocked for her desire for normalcy.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex pens how people around him called out the ‘Suits’ star for pretending to ask for privacy.

He pens: “Whenever I complained about it, privately or publicly, people just rolled their eyes. They said I was whingeing, said I only pretended to want privacy, said Meg was pretending as well. Oh, she’s getting chased, is she? Wah-wah, give us a break! She’ll be fine, she’s an actress, she’s used to paps, in fact, wants them.”

He continues: “But no one wanted this. No one could ever get used to it. All those eye-rollers couldn’t take ten minutes of it. Meg was having panic attacks for the first time in her life. She’d recently received a text from a perfect stranger who knew her address in Toronto and promised to put a bullet into her head. The therapist said I sounded angry. Shit, yes, I was angry!”en