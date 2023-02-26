 
Sunday February 26, 2023
Mindy Kaling thinks 'Being a child of Immigrants unexpectedly became' her 'secret weapon'

Mindy Kaling thanks her supportive parents and producers of 'the Office' for making her who she is today

By Web Desk
February 26, 2023
Mindy Kaling thinks that her perceived weakness of being an immigrant in Hollywood, became her ultimate strength.

On Saturday, February 25, Mindy Kaling was awarded with the PGA Norman Lear Achievement Award at the PGA Awards.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the six-time Emmy multi-hyphenate said, "Like most people, everything goes back to parents. I’m a child of immigrants and that unexpectedly became my secret weapon."

Kaling, 43, shared that her parents have pushed her ambitions from the beginning.

She said, "I owe it to my parents but also to luck. I won the lottery in mentors with Greg Daniels and Howard Klein the producers of The Office."