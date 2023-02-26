PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars win toss and opt to bat against Peshawar Zalmi

Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Afridi (left) and Peshawar Zalmi captain Babar Azam engage in light banter ahead of the 15th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2023. — Twitter/ @lahoreqalandars

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and opted to bat against Peshawar Zalmi in the 15th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today.



This is Qalandars’ first match on home ground. Currently, they stand at number four on the points table, with four points.

Meanwhile, Zalmi are currently on the fifth spot on the table, with the same number of points.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Sikandar Raza, Ahmad Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig, Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan, Jalat Khan, Jordan Cox (wk), Ahsan Bhatti, Sam Billings (wk), Shane Dadswell

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (c), Rovman Powell, Wahab Riaz, Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Aamer Jamal, Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Haseebullah Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Richard Gleeson, Sufyan Muqeem, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Usman Qadir, Jimmy Neesham, Haris Sohail

More to follow...