Late-night show 'Saturday Night Live' mocks 'The Whale' on new episode

Late-night show Saturday Night Live (SNL) mocks Darren Aronofsky’s film The Whale on new episode. The comedy sketch makes fun of lead Brendan Fraser for wearing a fat suit.

The sketch begins with a call by the director of an upcoming film titled The Hippo telling his cast of four — including guest host Woody Harrelson, who played Keith, an actor who gained 450 pounds for the lead role — that the project will be dropped.

Said director (Mikey Day) apologizes to the cast for all the sacrifices they made to be in the film: The group of actors then lament the efforts they made which in comparison to Keith seem pretty negligible.

Keith is horrified at his co-stars’ infinitesimal complaints. He then says he had to consume gristle loaf for six months to gain 450 pounds — a jab at the fat suit. Harrelson pointedly wears a fat suit for the sketch.

The director later reveals The Hippo was cancelled due to it having a identical script to The Whale, making it impossible for Keith to take the role in an upcoming Marvel movie now that he’s so big.

“I think that ship has sailed,” he said.

“I’m not exactly in X-Men shape right now.”



