Prince Harry slammed as 'Arrogant, delusional, self-indulgent crybaby' over his new demand

Prince Harry, who's popularity in the UK and the US has slumped to all-time low after his book Spare and persistent attacks on royal family in the interviews, was brutally mocked and savaged during a TV show on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex, who's been in news about his likely arrival in the UK to attend King Charles III's coronation in May, has been slammed by GB News host Mark Dolan following reports Harry wants an apology from his father if he's going to attend the historic event.

Mark branded Harry an "arrogant" and "delusional" person who "knows no bounds".



"The world's least happy millionaire, the ginger whinger of Windsor himself, Prince Harry reportedly wants an apology if he's going to attend the King’s coronation in May. The arrogance of this delusional spoiled brat knows no bounds. If an apology is in order, it is from this self-indulgent crybaby," said Mark.

He continued: "Will he apologise for the undoubted stress and anxiety suffered by our late, great Queen Elizabeth II when news emerged when she was alive that he was going to write a tell-all book about a family and a monarchy to which Elizabeth devoted her entire life?

"Will Harry apologise to King Charles for criticising his qualities as a father in spite of the fact our King carried such a burden raising two boys in the absence of their mother Diana while shouldering the colossal responsibility of serving as the Prince of Wales?"

Mark questioned if Harry will apologise to his wider family for the "lucrative" book deal he shared which exposed the Royal Family's "secrets".

The host asked: "Will Harry apologise to his former colleagues in the military whose lives he has put in danger by bragging he killed five Taliban operatives?

"Will Harry also apologise to other royals who now have a target on their back as a result of these flippant, reckless and ill-advised comments?"

The media person's harsh words about the father-of-two left viewers divided as some voiced their comments on social media. Mark has also claimed most of the British public support the monarchy and wonder if Harry would apologise to the people of the UK.