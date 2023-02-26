Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg misses day three of co-hosting ‘The View’

American actress Caryn Elaine Johnson, known professionally as Whoopi Goldberg, missed several days co-hosting ABC’s The View. The EGOT winner has been fighting off a viral according to the co-hosts.



The View’s Joy Behar announced on Thursday’s show that Goldberg is still sick.

"Whoopi's still out sick today,"

"She's got a bad virus of some sort."

It was the third day the co-host, 67, was away from the show.

"She'll be back next week," Behar continued.

"She'll be back."

On Wednesday, Behar revealed that: "Whoopi is still out, coughing up. I'm sorry, you're stuck with us. She's fighting a bad cold."

Sunny Hostin added: "Those colds are going around."

On her first day absent, Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan started off his segment by saying, "Shout out to Whoopi. Mwah! Get better."

A recipient of numerous accolades, Whoopi Goldberg is one of 18 entertainers to win the EGOT, which includes an Emmy Award, a Grammy Award, an Academy Award ("Oscar"), and a Tony Award. In 2001, she received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.