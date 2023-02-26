Julianne Moore confesses she has had 'good fortune' in Hollywood

Julianne Moore believes she's had "good fortune" in Hollywood. The 62-year-old actress who began her career in the 80s and has won multiple awards, including an Oscar, a BAFTA, two Golden Globe Awards, and two Emmy Awards says she continues to enjoy it.

Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, she said:



"I look back, and I'm like, 'I can't believe I've actually been doing this for this length of time.' I've had good fortune. I continue to enjoy it. That's the other thing that's really great."

"A lot of the time I get told, 'I thought of you for this script,' and they’ll send it to you, but they thought of me because of something I just did. I want to be surprised," says the actor.

"Usually, having been doing this for as long as I've been doing it, you can get ahead of the screenplay, and I see what's being set up. But when I read it, I really didn't see it… coming."

"I'm interested in behaviour, in how people communicate with each other. Why do people get involved in a cult or involved in these schemes? There has to be a deep sense of pleasure. Let's face it, there are lots of easier ways to live than the way these characters choose. There has to be an element of addiction to the thrill."

Moore's latest projects include Jesse Eisenberg's When You Finish Saving the World and Benjamin Caron's Sharper. In Apple TV+'s, Sharper Moore plays Madeline, a rich soft-spoken woman whose spoiled adult son, Max (played by Sebastian Stan) is a con man.