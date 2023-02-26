King Charles hasn’t ‘lost a wink of sleep fretting’ over Meghan Markle’s feelings

File Footage

Royal experts warn King Charles has probably not lost even a second of sleep for Meghan Markle and her ‘hurt feelings’ over the Coronation plans.



This admission has been issued by commentator and author Daniela Elser, in her piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “And the King? I think we can pretty safely assume that Charles has not lost a single wink of sleep fretting about his daughter-in-law’s potentially hurt feelings about not being made to feel more of a part of things, with His Majesty tossing and turning in bed as Queen Camilla ignores him re-reading Black Beauty with her night-time hot toddy.”

“After all, someone has got to work out what to get the Archbishop as a thank you present for conducting the long, tricky service. Shropshire maybe?”