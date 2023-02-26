Titanic a ‘leaky boat’ compared to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s destruction

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ability to damage the monarchy has been compared to the Titanic, with many thinking its comparable to “calling the Titanic a slightly leaky boat.”



Royal commentator and author Daniela Elser made these admissions in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.

In it, she dished over the couple’s Coronation plans and claimed, “If the Duke and Duchess do decide to jet into London, they will play no official part in proceedings. Charles has reportedly done away with the part of the coronation that would usually see royal Dukes pay homage to him, with only Prince William, given he is Prince of Wales, playing an actual part in the ceremony.”

“So too will the Buckingham Palace balcony be likely off limits to Harry, Meghan and every other Windsor who does not work fulltime to support the crown.”

“This does not change the fact that to say a lot is riding on the Sussexes’ coronation decision, for everyone involved, is a bit like calling the Titanic a slightly leaky boat.”