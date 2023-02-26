Anees Bazmee clears with tweet that his words were 'misquoted' regarding 'Hera Pheri 3'

'Hera Pheri 3' is being directed by filmmaker Farhad Samji and not Anees Bazmee

The Welcome director Anees Bazmee issues an official statement to clarify the misunderstanding of him rejecting 'Hera Pheri 3'

According to the sources, Farhad Samji is directing the third sequel of the film and not Anees. Reportedly, Anees rejected the film because the producer Firoz Nadiadwala didn’t have any script or story in mind.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director has now officially stated that his words were misquoted. He says that he is extremely happy for the whole team of the Hera Pheri 3. The filmmaker also wished the team a good luck.

Taking it to his twitter handle, he wrote: “My words have been recently misquoted and wrongly interpreted regarding the announcement of Hera Pheri 3. I am very happy for the entire team of Hera Pheri for their third film together and I wish @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal & #firoznadiadwala all the love & luck.”

A few days back, a picture came out from the sets of Hera Pheri 3 featuring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. The trio was dressed in their iconic characters of Raju, Baburao and Shyam, reports PinkVilla.