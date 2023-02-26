Cardi B reveals best thing that ever happened’ after community service stint

Rapper Cardi B recently took to social media to recount her emotions regarding community service, as well as its life changing and spiritual effects.
The rapper dished over it all in a lengthy post to Twitter.
“Community service has been the best thing that has happened to me,” she started off by admitting.
“Almost like a spiritual journey because sometimes I leave these centers in tears.”
Before concluding she also added, “Those people that we leave behind they just need somebody to talk and a lil push and YOU might be able to change their life forever.”
For those unversed, Cardi B’s mandatory community hours stint is in connection to a 2018 strip club fight that broke out, and as part of her plea deal, she has a few mandatory hours left to go.
The fight in question allegedly occurred when Cardi B ‘ordered an attack’ on one of the bartenders she accused of having an affair with Offset.
This news was initially brought to light by, both, the New York Times and TMZ.
King Charles is eager to come up with solutions to keep the peace' between Harry and William prior to coronation
Haley Lu Richardson dances her heart out in the latest Jonas Brothers music video for 'Wings'
Prince William and Kate did not care of each other's emotions as they appeared keen competitors
Ariana Grande comes out of her hiatus to collaborate with The Weeknd for the fifth time
Ben Stiller has no regrets for doing the X-rated comedy 'Tropic Thunder'
The actor is confirmed to star in multiple upcoming projects