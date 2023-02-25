Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas relocate to St James’s Palace

Hollywood royalty Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are reportedly living in St James’s Palace, just 150 yards from the King.



The power couple who openly share their love for the royals will be at the epicenter of all royal activity in London, with King Charles, the Queen Consort and Princesses Anne and Beatrice close by.

Speaking previously about her admiration for the Royal Family, Catherine said: "I'm a massive royalist.

"In our family, we'll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and have scones.

"I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, before they were even married, and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla."

The Daily Mail reports the actors have rented a flat in St James’s, a regal residence constructed under King Henry VIII that dates back to the 1500s and is the oldest palace in London still standing.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have both had successful careers in the entertainment industry, with Zeta-Jones winning an Academy Award for her role in the 2002 film Chicago and Douglas winning two Oscars for producing One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest and for his performance in Wall Street.

After No Reservations, Zeta-Jones significantly decreased her workload in the following five years. She instead chose to focus on her family and health, having been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder, and her infrequent acting appearances were in smaller-scale and less successful productions.

Catherine joined the cast of the 2022 Netflix series Wednesday as the Addams family glamorous matriarch, Morticia.