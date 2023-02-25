Andrew 'playing with fire' by threatening Charles' coronation with refusal to move out

Prince Andrew is "playing with fire" by threatening King Charles' coronation with his refusal to move out of his home in Windsor.
Biographer and journalist Tom Bower suggested that the Duke of York’s “selfish” denial to leave the property could affect the coronation scheduled for May 6th.
This comes after Daily Express reported that Andrew has told his friends that there is "no chance" that he will leave his home on the Windsor estate.
Bower said, "He thinks that he can brazen out the bad predicament he himself created. By issuing threats, he is playing with fire.”
"The King’s best solution is to force Andrew out of the vast house, accept much more modest accommodation and persuade him that his bid for rehabilitation is pointless – and in the end will be self-destructive,” he added.
"Not only for himself but also his two daughters,” the expert continued.
