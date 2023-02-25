Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘damned if they do, damned if they don’t’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly struggling in ‘limbo’ since they risk being booed for their possible hypocrisy.



This claim has been issued by royal author Natasha Anderson, in her piece for the Daily Mail.

There, she wrote, “Prince Harry is understood to be in a 'predicament' over whether or not he should attend his father's Coronation in May.”



“Friends of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex say the couple are 'in limbo' and are weighing the 'million different variables' impacting their attendance decision. “

“Harry wants to be by the King's side on 'pretty much the most important day' and hopes to salvage his strained relationship with the Royal Family, sources close to the Duke told The Telegraph.”

Per the insiders, “it's a 'complicated' decision because the couple may be accused of 'snubbing' the family by not attending but also risk 'being booed or labelled hypocrites’.”