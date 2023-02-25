Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘deluded narcissists bent on making things worse’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast by experts who believe the Duke is “too stupid” while his wife on the other hand is simply “too vain” to give up on King Charles’ Coronation.
These claims have been issued by royal author and commentator Amanda Platell.
She has urged the couple to reject King Charles’ invite for the Coronation and instead ‘simply wish them well’.
“Licking their wounds in their Californian mansion, these deluded narcissists seem bent on making things worse,” she wrote in a piece for the Daily Mail.
“They could, of course, do themselves — and us — a big favour by recusing themselves from the Coronation and simply wishing Charles and Camilla all the best.”
But, in the eyes of Ms Platell, Meghan Markle’s “too vain” and Prince Harry’s “too stupid.”
Kim Kardashian figuring out ways to stop Kanye West’s new flame Bianca Censori from meeting her kids
Shakira confirms Gerard Pique tried to get back together after split as she takes aim at his new flame Clara Chia Marti
Meghan Markle’s sister Samantha said, “I think the whole ‘worldwide privacy tour’ is hysterical."
This is now their 16th MV to achieve that many views
'Dead Boy Detectives' seemingly did not fit with the new content management by DC's executives James Gunn and Peter...
Madonna parts ways with Andrew Darnell amid ‘crisis of confidence,’ reports