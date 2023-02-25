Paris Jackson returns to music with ‘loud’ and ‘fun’ single, teases full album

Paris Jackson returned to music with her new single, Bandaid.

In an interview with People Magazine on Friday, February 24th, 2023, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe described as having a “harder” sound than her previously released singles just you and lighthouse.

“I used the same [sound] mixer, so there is definitely a cohesiveness with the first two singles, but this one is a bit more influenced by bands like the Pixies, Smashing Pumpkins, Nirvana, Interpol,” she shared.

“It’s a little bit louder, it’s more fun. But in terms of the songwriting aspect, it’s still the same acoustic folk approach that I always take when I’m writing.”

The 24-year-old shared that when it came to songwriting, there’s “no specific time” as she writes when inspiration hits.

“Sometimes it’s in the middle of the day, sometimes it’s late at night,” she explained. “My process is just, I come up with a progression that is decent, that isn’t too similar to other ones that I’ve used, and then I hum until I find a good melody. Then the lyrics just kind of happen.”

Jackson also hinted that she is planning on making a full album in the near future.

“That's the goal,” she revealed. “I have enough [songs] that are already recorded and ready to go that would make an album. In terms of how many [songs] I have written, I don’t even know how many I have. Dozens, maybe.”

The singer first began her solo musical journey after her 2020 breakup from ex-Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. That same year, she landed her first record deal and released her debut album wilted, a record about heartbreak and pain, per the outlet.

Three years since the album, the musician released her surprise EP the lost in early 2022 and went from playing “quiet, acoustic shows” to “touring with bigger bands and playing for bigger audiences.”