Youtuber accused of harassing K-pop group Itzy releases statement

Chaeryeong was reportedly harassed by the YouTuber

The Youtuber by the name of Kagwang was recently accused of harassing Chaeryeong from K-pop group Itzy. On February 23rd, he released a statement defending himself on his blog.



According to him, he was minding his own business at the airport when his viewers informed him that he was at the same airport as the girl group: “While helping myself to the free whiskey, cola, and buffet at the lounge, I realized my chat room was full of comments stating I was in the same airport as ITZY, so I asked who ITZY was and if they were more famous than Geum Bo Ra, and that in my day (the popular group) was Taesaja.”

He further detailed the events, saying his viewers then told him that Itzy had probably heard everything he had said and that after he spoke to one of the members, reportedly Chaeryeong, she moved away from him. “The audience told me after the fact that ITZY was in the seat next to me and had probably heard everything. An ITZY member changed seats when after making eye contact, I asked if she was a celebrity.”

He added that: “When I tried talking to her, her manager stopped me. Although it was by coincidence because I sat next to them at the airport lounge and because we were on the same flight, I think they thought I was a sasaeng fan.”

Kagwang also claimed that he had acted completely normal during the interaction and that he planned on suing the news sites that wrote articles about the incident without knowing the truth.